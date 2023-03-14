Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 7,681 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

