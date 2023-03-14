Mather Group LLC. Acquires 3,778 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

NYSE:A opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

