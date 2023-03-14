Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Down 1.5 %

BRC opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.