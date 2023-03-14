Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.