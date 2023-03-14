Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

