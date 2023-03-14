Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,176 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.