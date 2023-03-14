Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 27,299 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 205,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $45.58.

