Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,290 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 55.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

