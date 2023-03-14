Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

