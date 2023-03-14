Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

