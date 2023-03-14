Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $237.23 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $222.01 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

