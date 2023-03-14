Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.