Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.75 Million in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $1,818,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $6,521,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

