Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 314 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.21 and a 1 year high of $199.43. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.