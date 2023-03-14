Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %
WMT stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $370.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,909,849 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
