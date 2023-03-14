Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

