Bancroft Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.34.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
