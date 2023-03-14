Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

SLGN stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

