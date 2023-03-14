Lamar Advertising (LAMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.1 %

LAMR stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

