Vale Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 108,898 call options on the company. This is an increase of 134% compared to the average volume of 46,522 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,347,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

