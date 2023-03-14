Traders Buy High Volume of Barrick Gold Call Options (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 77,686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 50,920 call options.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,963 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 14,474 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

