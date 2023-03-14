ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 32,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 19,637 call options.

NYSE ZIM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

