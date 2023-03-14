Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Roku Put Options (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 81,272 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average daily volume of 68,777 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.