Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,189 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

