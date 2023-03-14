Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,229 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 4,189 call options.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BBD opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 961,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 692,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,629,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 188,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

