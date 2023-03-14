Traders Buy Large Volume of Enovix Call Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 8,359 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Trading Up 13.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVX stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

