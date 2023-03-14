Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,013 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the average daily volume of 4,622 put options.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

