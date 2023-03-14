Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,013 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the average daily volume of 4,622 put options.

American International Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AIG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

