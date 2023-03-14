Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Down 11.0% in February

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,503 shares of company stock worth $227,968. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nerdy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

