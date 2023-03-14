Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 25,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 17,224 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.