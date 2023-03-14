MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Performance

MNBEY opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get MINEBEA MITSUMI alerts:

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.