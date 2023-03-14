ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $19.40 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 833,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

