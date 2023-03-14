Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AMLX stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
