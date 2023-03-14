Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

