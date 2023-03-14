Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

