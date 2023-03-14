Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.