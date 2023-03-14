HSBC Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $3.00

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HSBC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
LU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.
NYSE:LU opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
