Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 88.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EL opened at $234.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

