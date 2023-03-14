Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benson Hill

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,755.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Benson Hill

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Benson Hill by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

