Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of BHIL stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,755.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
