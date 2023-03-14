Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWMIF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWMIF stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

