SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

