Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,717.50.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of RKWBF opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $471.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

