Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
HSAI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $30.35.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
