Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

AKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

NYSE AKA opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

