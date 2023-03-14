Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Broadwind from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.54. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.