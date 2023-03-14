Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Broadwind from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Broadwind Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.54. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
