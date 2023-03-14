Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on LDSCY shares. Peel Hunt raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($8.53) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.70) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
