Reviewing Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Long Blockchain and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 5.44 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Long Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

This table compares Long Blockchain and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A BRC -29.45% -772.78% 102.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Long Blockchain and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

BRC has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.46%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

Summary

BRC beats Long Blockchain on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

