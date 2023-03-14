Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $313.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE:WSO opened at $294.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.31.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Watsco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 31,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

