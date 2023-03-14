Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) versus Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Head to Head Survey

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Empire and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Empire currently has a consensus price target of $43.10, suggesting a potential upside of 69.09%. Metro has a consensus price target of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 55.00%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Empire is more favorable than Metro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Empire and Metro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 9.76 Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 9.36

Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empire beats Metro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

