UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Head to Head Analysis

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.81% 12.41% 6.82% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 2.37 $41.79 million $5.47 20.24 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UFP Technologies and Paradigm Medical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UFP Technologies and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $131.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. ?Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. ?The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

