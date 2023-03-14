Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Head to Head Comparison

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Coloured Ties Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 1.06 $452.48 million $4.07 3.15 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -34.24

Profitability

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 26.69% 31.01% 17.44% Coloured Ties Capital N/A 15.14% 14.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Earthstone Energy and Coloured Ties Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.57%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Coloured Ties Capital on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the acquisition and sale of investments in other companies. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

