Head to Head Contrast: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $127.24 million 2.03 $29.11 million $3.60 8.89 UBS Group $41.13 billion 1.64 $7.63 billion $2.24 8.64

Profitability

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 22.88% 10.19% 0.86% UBS Group 18.55% 13.29% 0.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 UBS Group 1 5 3 0 2.22

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.76%. UBS Group has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than UBS Group.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats UBS Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Group Functions segment is involved in the group services which consist of Technology, Corporate Services, Human Resources, Finance, Legal, Risk Control, Compliance, Regulatory and Governance,

